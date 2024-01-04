Why Okyeame Kwame Chose Not to Join #OccupyJulorbiHouse Protest & Why He’s the only Christmas Celebrant in his family – Full Details HERE!

Ace Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame has revealed why he excluded himself from the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest and why is the only one in his family to celebrate Christmas.

He recently shed light on his decision not to participate in the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest, emphasizing that the term “Julorbi House,” which translates to the house of thieves, is an insult to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3, Okyeame Kwame criticized the protest organizers for not consulting him on the matter.

He expressed concern about the lack of proof regarding corruption allegations at the Flagstaff House, stating that he chooses to address grievances respectfully.

In a separate revelation, Okyeame Kwame shared his experience celebrating Christmas in a household where his wife and children are Jehovah’s Witnesses, a faith that does not observe the holiday.

Speaking on TV3, he emphasized his respect for his family’s beliefs and clarified that he doesn’t force them to partake in his festive celebrations.

Okyeame Kwame highlighted the importance of allowing each family member to be independent in their beliefs and practices.

Additionally, he focused on the broader significance of the life and teachings of Jesus Christ rather than fixating on specific celebrations.

Okyeame Kwame’s commitment to embracing diversity within his family reflects a harmonious approach to different beliefs and practices.

