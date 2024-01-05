Ja Rule Follows Michael Blackson’s Lead to Build School in Ghana – Details HERE!

fbpx
Ja Rule Follows Michael Blackson's Lead to Build School in Ghana


Photo Credit: Ja Rule

Renowned American rapper, Ja Rule, is taking a philanthropic cue from America-based Ghanaian comedian Michael Blackson by undertaking the construction of a school in Ghana.

The New York born Grammy-nominated rapper, shared the exciting news via his Twitter page on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

“I’m also building a school in Ghana can’t wait to go and break ground… Rule love the kids!!!” he announced.

While the details and location of the school is yet to be revealed, Ja Rule is excited about this venture and is looking forward to coming to the motherland.

This will not be Ja Rule’s first encounter with the motherland. In 2008, he was flown into the country to perform at the MTN Ghana Music Awards celebrations.

