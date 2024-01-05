Lady Rhoda Unveils Highly Anticipated Single “My Sacrifice” Featuring Selina Boateng – Listen Now!

Lady Rhoda, the talented Ohio-based Ghanaian-American singer and dedicated health worker, is set to captivate audiences with her latest release, “My Sacrifice.”

The single, featuring the acclaimed and award-winning gospel singer Selina Boateng, is out and available on all online music platforms.

“My Sacrifice” is poised to deliver a profoundly moving message, aiming to resonate with listeners on a deep, spiritual level.

With her powerful vocals and emotive delivery, Lady Rhoda seeks to once again leave an indelible impact on her audience, urging them to appreciate the blessings in their lives and remain steadfast in their faith, especially during challenging times.

This soulful collaboration between Lady Rhoda and Selina Boateng showcases the artists’ raw talent and their ability to connect with audiences on a profoundly personal level.

The new release builds on the success of Lady Rhoda’s previous hits, further solidifying her position as a noteworthy artist in the gospel music scene.

“My Sacrifice” is available on all major music platforms, offering listeners an enchanting experience through its compelling melodies and powerful lyrics.

The single serves as a testament to Lady Rhoda’s commitment to using her musical talents to inspire and uplift others.

Fans and music enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned for more uplifting songs as Lady Rhoda continues to make waves with her impactful and soul-stirring gospel music.

About Lady Rhoda

Lady Rhoda is a Ghanaian-American singer and health worker based in Ohio. With a passion for gospel music, she has consistently used her talent to convey messages of faith, hope, and inspiration to her audience.

Lady Rhoda’s dedication to her craft and her unwavering commitment to uplifting others through her music make her a notable figure in the gospel music industry.

