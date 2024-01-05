Shatta Wale declares Mista Myles as artist to watch out for

Shatta Wale, who has fostered a strong relationship with Mimlife Records, has expressed his admiration for recording artiste – Mista Myles, hailing him as an artist to watch in 2024.

Shatta Wale orchestrated an unforgettable show on New Year’s Day (1st January 2024), leaving an indelible mark not only on the residents of Tema but also on a global audience who witnessed the Mimlife Concert 2024 in person and via social media.

Following Mista Myles’ performance of the “Body” remix featuring Shatta Wale, he showered him with encouraging words, urging the fans to rally behind the rising star and the record label.

“This is our brother, make he turn star for us, so say we too go be proud. Say we too we get wanna own. Everybody say Mista Myles, Mista Myles God bless you”, Shatta Wale declared, highlighting the mutual trust and friendship between the artists.

In a display of support for emerging talents, Shatta Wale invited the other two signed Kwame Yesu and Kimilist onto the stage, urging the audience to back them and acknowledging his fans for their consistent support.

Mista Myles, a rising star in the Afrobeats scene, had previously released the electrifying remix of his hit single “Body” featuring Shatta Wale.

The official music video for the remix is set to drop this year, marking the first official release from Mista Myles. Mimlife Records, a music record label and event-organizing company based in Tema Community 2 boasts a roster that includes Mista Myles, Kimilist, and Kwame Yesu.

With Mr. Mubarak Nkrumah as the CEO and Eric Asmah as the General Manager, Mimlife Records continues to make significant strides in the music industry.

