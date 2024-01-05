Wilmina Delivers Uplifting Anthem with Latest Single “Higher Praise” – Watch/Listen NOW!

Wilhermina Kwatemaah, popularly known as Wilmina in the gospel music circles, is set to make a significant impact with her latest release, “Higher Praise.”

The gospel artiste, currently based in Ireland and having lived in Holland, Belgium, and London, brings her unique style and powerful vocals to the forefront with this soul-stirring anthem.

“Higher Praise” is a compelling musical celebration of God’s greatness, love, protection, and guidance, emphasizing His reliability for all those who trust and believe in Him.

Following the success of her previous single, “Your Love,” Wilmina’s latest offering adds to her repertoire of gospel hits.

The song’s arrangement is a testament to Wilmina’s craftsmanship, blending the rich traditions of gospel music with her distinctive style. “Higher Praise” is poised to become a cherished addition to church services and gospel music playlists globally.

With dynamic harmonies and an engaging rhythm, the song builds in passion, delivering a musical experience that reflects unwavering faith in the face of life’s challenges. Wilmina’s vocals carry the listener through a journey of inspiration and renewed faith.

“Higher Praise” is available on all major streaming platforms, offering believers and gospel music enthusiasts an opportunity to experience the uplifting power of Wilmina’s latest creation.

Fans and media representatives are encouraged to stay tuned for more soul-stirring songs and follow Wilmina across Social Media for updates and announcements.

About Wilmina

Wilhermina Kwatemaah, professionally known as Wilmina, is a gospel artiste currently based in Ireland. With a diverse background having lived in Holland, Belgium, and London, Wilmina brings a unique blend of cultural influences to her gospel music.

Her powerful vocals and inspirational lyrics make her a standout figure in the contemporary gospel music scene.

