Chris Appau Takes Fans on a Spiritual Journey with Latest “ABBA: The Worshipper’s Journal” Album – Listen NOW!

Renowned Ghanaian Worship Leader and Music Director, Christopher Kwabena Appau, professionally known as Chris Appau, unveils his latest musical masterpiece, “ABBA: The Worshipper’s Journal.”

This highly anticipated album showcases Chris Appau’s multifaceted talents as a Worship Leader, Music Director, Producer, Multi-Instrumentalist, and Songwriter. Stream/Download ABBA on preferred platform here.

From his early start as a drummer and keyboardist in church and various bands in Accra at the age of ten, Chris Appau has been on a musical journey deeply influenced by the likes of Elder Ken Appiah, PS Joe Beecham, Benjamin Dube, Donnie McClurkin, Jason White, Kevin Bond, and other international musicians.

These influences have shaped his passion and love for God, expressed eloquently through the universal language of music.

In 2012, Chris Appau initiated one of Accra’s largest worship and thanksgiving events, “I NEVA WOULD HAVE MADE IT,” setting the stage for a remarkable career in music ministry.

Building on this foundation, he recorded his debut album titled “Sounds of Worship” in 2015, officially released in 2016.

“ABBA,” his latest offering, is more than an album; it is an open journal chronicling Chris Appau’s profound encounters with God over a six-year period.

The album’s diverse tracks, ranging from Afrobeat gospel to ballad gospel and highlife gospel, reflect Appau’s deep desire to guide listeners across varied age ranges and music tastes, into a deeper level of intimacy with their Creator.

Tracklist for “ABBA: The Worshipper’s Journal”:

1. Your Word

2. Wo so ft Luigi Maclean

3. Obiara Nse wo ft Kofi Peprah

4. No One ft Rev Cynthia MacCaulley

5. No One (Reprise) ft Rev Cynthia McCaulley & Pst Isaiah

6. Akpe Kataa ft Joe Mettle

7. Through it All ft Lydia Appau

8. Tasted ft Min IGWE

9. THE AFROPOP CHORALE

10. THE Hpi Praise Jam

Chris Appau’s “ABBA” is not merely an album but a spiritual journey inviting believers to connect with the divine through the power of worship. The diversity of genres within the album promises a unique and uplifting experience for listeners. Stream/Download ABBA on preferred platform here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic