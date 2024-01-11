fbpx
Medikal Reacts After Ace US Rapper, Lil Wayne Posted Him on Insta Story!

Medikal Reacts After Ace US Rapper, Lil Wayne Posted Him on Insta Story! - More HERE!
Photo Credit: MDK/Weezy-fb

Ghanaian rapper Medikal recently expressed genuine emotions after American rap icon Lil Wayne featured his photo on Lil Wayne’s Insta stories.

Holding a bottle of BumBu rum by Lil Wayne in the snapshot, Medikal reflected on his transformative journey, expressing how Lil Wayne’s influence had led him to become a rapper.

In a post on his X account, Medikal emphasized the surreal nature of dreams coming true, stating, “Became a rapper because of this Man and my whole life changed. Damn! Dreams really come true. Love Wayne.”

Fans of the AMG Business rapper have joined in the celebration, praising Medikal for this significant achievement and acknowledging the impact of his connection with Lil Wayne.

