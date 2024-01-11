Medikal Reacts After Ace US Rapper, Lil Wayne Posted Him on Insta Story! – More HERE!

Ghanaian rapper Medikal recently expressed genuine emotions after American rap icon Lil Wayne featured his photo on Lil Wayne’s Insta stories.

Holding a bottle of BumBu rum by Lil Wayne in the snapshot, Medikal reflected on his transformative journey, expressing how Lil Wayne’s influence had led him to become a rapper.

In a post on his X account, Medikal emphasized the surreal nature of dreams coming true, stating, “Became a rapper because of this Man and my whole life changed. Damn! Dreams really come true. Love Wayne.”

Became a rapper because of this Man and my whole life changed. Damn ! Dreams really come true. Love Wayne 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2KzqsHvtXT — AmgMedikalmdk (@Amgmedikalmdk) January 10, 2024

Fans of the AMG Business rapper have joined in the celebration, praising Medikal for this significant achievement and acknowledging the impact of his connection with Lil Wayne.

