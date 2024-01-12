Iona Reine Ties the Knot with Pastor Nana Kwame Okrah in Intimate Wedding Ceremony!

Mercy Onuawonto Sam, renowned as iOna Reine, tied the knot with her beloved, Pastor Nana Kwame Okrah, in an intimate wedding ceremony held at McCarthy Hill in Accra on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Iona Reine has flaunted her wedding ring in a new video Photo source: @ionareine Source: Instagram The singer, who burst onto the scene as one of the many lookalikes of the late Ebony Reigns, looked excited at her marriage ceremony.

Moments after her marriage ceremony, the singer took to social media to show her wedding ring to her followers.

In the video, Iona was spotted riding in a car with her husband and having a hearty chat. The husband was telling her about an incident that happened before he got to the venue of the wedding.

Midway into their conversation, Iona giggled and told her followers she had come online to show them her wedding.

The video shared by Iona excited her followers and sparked a barrage of congratulatory messages.

Iona’s wedding follows Berla Mundi’s Iona has become the second famous Ghanaian to get married in 2024.

She follows broadcaster Berlynda Addadey, popularly known as Berla Mundi.

The TV3 presenter got married in a traditional wedding ceremony in Accra on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The privately held ceremony only had strict security, with phones banned and a few family and friends in attendance.

