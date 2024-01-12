Sarkodie endorses Newest Highlife Sensation & ‘Akokoa’ crooner, Safo Newman – More HERE!

The Landlord Sarkodie has endorsed the new kid on the block Safo Newman who is out with a new single dubbed; Akokoa.

A relatively unknown singer Safo Newman went viral after a tweet from Ghanaian music executive Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh on X fka Twitter.

The tweet has amassed close to 200,000 views and had so much tagging various artists to hop on a remix with the artist.

The single Akokoa, a song that talks about religious hypocrisies, has gone on to become the talk of social media for its relatable lyrics and the looks of the artist.

Names mentioned included Sarkodie, Black Shreif, Kofi Kinaata, Fameye, Amerado and many more.

He might look raw but this guy is a waiting to explode and it will happen. @NSolomonfair



pic.twitter.com/Dc9BUxGis2 — Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh – NYB (@NYB_LIVE) January 10, 2024

In a tweet, Sarkodie called him a real talent.

He tweeted; All Boxes ticked ! Now that’s real talent … I felt you a 1000 percent

All Boxes ticked ! Now that’s real talent 🔥🔥🔥🔥 … I felt you a 1000 percent https://t.co/PEa8nyr3V9 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) January 12, 2024

Listen to Akokoa by Safo Newman

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic