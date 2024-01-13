Kofi Mante Teams Up with Bisa K’dei for a Groundbreaking Single ‘Bad Boy’: a Must-listen for Music Lovers!

Suhum’s fast rising musician Kofi Mante has released another groundbreaking single featuring multiple award winning musician Bisa K’dei

After his “I Get High” song went viral and dominated charts over the past few weeks, Kofi Mante cements his stature as a force to reckon with

Produced by multiple award winning producer Apya, the song talks about hustle on the street and how tough it is without breaking some rules

On this project, the Mugen Vision label act Kofi Mante projects another versatility that really suits his style of music and craft

Snippets of the song have already sent social media buzzing, with netizens praising the lyrical prowess of Bisa K’dei.

