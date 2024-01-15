fbpx
Top Stories

Bisa K’Dei walks down the aisle – Full Details HERE!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago

Multiple hitmaking Ghanaian Highlife star, Bisa Kdei has tied the knot.

The “Mansa” hitmaker said “I do” in front of family and a few friends in a private wedding ceremony.

In a video that has been shared online, Bisa Kdei is seen sharing a dance with his wife as singer, Gyakie serenades them with music.

Amongst the notable guests at the ceremony were, Sista Afia and a host of others.

Congratulations to the couple.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Original by Bisa Kdei

Album: Original by Bisa Kdei

20th January 2023
Criminal (Freestyle) by Bisa Kdei

Video: Criminal (Freestyle) by Bisa Kdei

15th November 2022
Who's the 'Criminal' in Bisa Kdei's new song? Listen here to know!

Who’s the ‘Criminal’ in Bisa Kdei’s new song? Listen here to know!

12th November 2022
Ayesem should have called me backdoor, you won't see Singlet & Bisa KDei doing this despite the songs they've written for me - Sista Afia

Ayesem should have called me backdoor, you won’t see Singlet & Bisa KDei doing this despite the songs they’ve written for me – Sista Afia

8th August 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 2: Ghana Music Top 10 2024 Week 1: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2023 Week 52: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker