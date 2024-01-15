Bisa K’Dei walks down the aisle – Full Details HERE!

Multiple hitmaking Ghanaian Highlife star, Bisa Kdei has tied the knot.

The “Mansa” hitmaker said “I do” in front of family and a few friends in a private wedding ceremony.

In a video that has been shared online, Bisa Kdei is seen sharing a dance with his wife as singer, Gyakie serenades them with music.

Amongst the notable guests at the ceremony were, Sista Afia and a host of others.

Congratulations to the couple.

