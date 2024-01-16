fbpx
Article Wan Reinvents Himself for Next Phase of Career! - More HERE!
Photo Credit: Article Wan

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artist, Bright Homenya, widely recognized as Article Wan, confidently declares his ongoing relevance in the Ghanaian music industry.

According to the ‘That thing’ hitmaker, he only took a break from music to re-establish himself to align with the industry’s current growth. He detailed that he only sat back to rebrand himself, adding that he doesn’t think he has lost his relevance in the fraternity. 

The popular crooner and producer made his statement while speaking on Joy Prime’s ‘On A More Serious Note’.

“At a point in my life, I decided to sit back and rebrand Article Wan because there is a lot of money in music. I travel, I hear and see different stuff. It’s a matter of time.

“I am not dead yet and I won’t die now. I just have to sit back, work properly and put more effort into my craft, my creativity and come back again,” he said.

Article Wan is currently promoting his new song titled ‘YeYe’.

