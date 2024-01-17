fbpx
Darkua releases new single – Say My Name

Darkua releases new single - Say My Name
Photo Credit: Darkua

AfroSoul & RnB artist Darkua has released her first single for the year titled “Say My Name”.

Taking the lead in Ghana’s RnB scene with her successful 2023 single “Echo,” Darkua cements her status as the genre’s poster girl in Ghana with “Say My Name.”

Say My Name pays homage to 2000s RnB with a twist of Darkua’s style. Production credits go to Gv Made It, High Jam & Albert Keyz (keyboardist).

Say My Name reflects the feeling of being liberated from a dishonest lover, while spitefully wishing for the best and the worst. “It gets better, I’ll be better. I pray you say my name when you spread her.”

Speaking about Say My Name, Darkua said; “…with ‘Say My Name’, I got the chance to fully explore the RnB genre. Listening to artists like Jorja Smith has put things into perspective for me. RnB is a growing genre in Ghana, and it has received the spotlight it deserves. I am willing to lead the charge in Ghana and make my mark in the RnB scene.

Darkua releases new single - Say My Name

“As far as production is concerned, I took my time with the record and collaborated with two producers and a keyboardist to bring my vision to life. I’m happy to say that the final product came out perfect.” she concluded.

Darkua’s intriguing capacity as a singer with a beautiful voice, melodic inclinations with R&B influences, and a writer with meaningful, relatable emotions forming the premise for her lyricism, cannot go unnoticed.

