Influence: the New Album from Adasamma – Reviving Highlife Music with a Modern Twist

Influence is the new album from revered Ghanaian highlife fusion band “Adasamma”, known for their deep rhythms, soulful melodies and blend of highlife music with other genres to create an exciting and authentic sound.

Highlife music, a treasure trove of our heritage, has resonated through the corridors of time, telling stories of love, life, and the essence of being Ghanaian.

Adasamma, recognizing the profound significance of this musical genre, seeks not only to preserve its legacy but to breathe new life into its very core.

They dream of fusing the rich tapestry of traditional Highlife with the vibrant beats and sounds of modern music, creating a bridge between eras and generations.

With consistent music releases and performances, Adasamma has steadily gained a strong following as evidenced by their impressive and eclectic back catalogue, Adasamma makes his 1st album release to date, wholly unique inception that makes total sense when you hear it.

Since their founding in 2016 in Accra-Ghana, the six member group has been devoted to developing and sharing fresh blends of African fusion music.

They have since continued to push back boundaries, embrace, explore, create and cultivate an impressive catalogue of work.

Adasamma Hi-Life Fusion jumps right out of the blocks with 2 straight-up heavily loaded singles like Influence and Sere Nkyere Odo, a genuine mix of odd time signatures, Afro-soul, Jazz, RnB and more, groove with profound vocal interventions.

The album (Influence) rhythmic pulse within each song standard is pushed and pulled, ensuring the original root of highlife is recognisable.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic