Rev Evan David Releases Powerful New Single ‘You Change Not’ From Upcoming El Emeth Album! – Listen NOW!

Gospel artiste, Rev Evan David Edem Hukporti has released a new single ‘You Change Not’ set to make huge waves within the gospel music industry.

Known in showbiz as Rev. Evan David, the Ghanaian singer and songwriter believes his new song from the soon-to-be-released EL Emeth Album, carries a theme of hope amid life’s uncertainties and disappointments.

“Its rather succinct composition can be summed up in this inspiring message: when let down by people, no matter what we face in life, or whatever storms may come our way, Jehovah El Emeth, “The Faithful God,” ( Ps 31:5) will always be faithful and true to us, for He does not change. (Malachi 3:6),” he explained.

The single released on September 8, 2023 has been doing well and serving as a precursor to the launch of his debut album, El Emeth ‘Faithful God’, scheduled for 2024.

Rev. Evan David is a passionate and anointed minister, whose worship lifestyle and songs are influenced greatly by the presence and anointing of the Holy Ghost; bringing revival accompanied with testimonies of healing and deliverance in the lives of people.

His ministration usually leaves his audience blessed and impacted.

His deep love and passion for music sprouted at a very early stage of his life. Growing up, he was heavily inspired by gospel music, especially heart-soothing worship songs.

Rev. Evan David has a Bachelor’s Degree in Music, from the Methodist University College, Ghana, and a Degree in Theology from the Vision International University College, California, USA.

Having served as the Pastor-in-Charge of the Music Department at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu – Accra for many years, he is currently an Associate Pastor of the Perez Dome with other specified responsibilities including serving as the Music Minister of his Senior Pastor, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

Rev. Evan David’s experience over the years as a worship pastor has sharpened his musical skills and abilities in the music ministry.

He has served the body of Christ with his gift, on many platforms across Ghana, and has ministered before high-level personalities, including Heads of State and prominent ministers of the gospel.

He has also ministered alongside numerous musicians and gospel artistes, including Don Moen, Sonnie Badu, Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, MOGmusic, Ohemaa Mercy, Helena Rhabbles, Cindy Thompson, Perez Music, Efe Grace and many others who ministered at the Perez Dome.

