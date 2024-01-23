Discover MzVee’s ‘Natural Me’: a Beautiful Picture Book Empowering Children to Embrace Their Natural Selves

Ghanaian artist MzVee has unveiled an enchanting picture book titled ‘Natural Me,’ tailored for children aged 4–8 years old.

Inspired by MzVee’s empowering “Natural Girl” persona that celebrates self-expression and the beauty of embracing one’s natural self, the book delivers a positive message to young readers.

MzVee shared that her own experiences of being teased for her skin and hair during childhood, which now contribute to her unique beauty, motivated her to create a resource for children facing similar challenges.

The decision was further influenced by an incident involving her mentor’s daughter, who encountered similar experiences at school.

Illustrated with charming watercolors by Lisbeth Checo, ‘Natural Me’ serves as an ode to young girls embarking on a journey of self-empowerment, sisterhood, and embracing their natural selves. The book delivers a powerful message, encouraging readers to celebrate their uniqueness inside and out.

‘Natural Me’ is readily available at major bookstores worldwide, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and Bookshop.org. Interested readers can order the book through the provided link here.

