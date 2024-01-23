Inside the Mind of Shatta Wale: Sammy Flex Reveals the Truth About Managing the Controversial Ghanaian Music Icon

Samuel Atuobi Baah, widely recognized as Sammy Flex, a highly acclaimed Ghanaian broadcaster and manager, holds the conviction that steering the career of Shatta Wale, an iconic yet controversial music personality in Ghana, is not as formidable as it may appear, provided one genuinely comprehends him.

Flex, who is the current manager of the ‘Melissa’ hitmaker, in an interview with Graphic Showbiz denied claims that it’s difficult to manage the popular Ghanaian Dancehall artiste.

Due to how Shatta Wale handled issues with his former managers, Bulldog and Mr Logic, some people think it would be difficult to manage him. However, Sammy Flex refuted such perceptions, adding that the crooner is not difficult to work with when he is understood.

“Managing Shatta Wale is not that difficult if you understand him. It depends on the individual handling him, you just have to understand him and support his ideas.

His private life is not my business and if there is mutual respect, you can work with him for a very long time.

“You see, you cannot tell someone like Shatta Wale what to do and what not to do. He understands the game and knows what works for him.

I just have to support his dream and give suggestions on anything he tends to do. I have known him for a while now, even before I started working with him and we understand each other,” he said.

When asked how he would feel should they ever fallout and singer treats him like Bullgod and Mr Logic, his two former managers, the renowned broadcaster said, “I just hope and pray that it doesn’t come to that.

I am the cool type who can handle someone like Shatta Wale. He has had other managers such as Chris Koney, Nana Dope, Willy Wale, Kofi Boat and there was nothing like that.”

“I believe they had issues but due to the respect they had for each other, none of what has been happening occurred. I believe his former managers Bullgod and Mr Logic are both extroverts and with Shatta Wale also being that type, there will always be fireworks,” he added.

