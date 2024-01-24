fbpx
Amerado's Inspiring Story of Pursuing Education to Fulfill His Late Father's Dream

Amerado's Inspiring Story of Pursuing Education to Fulfill His Late Father's Dream - More Here!
Photo Credit: Amerado

Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, the acclaimed Ghanaian rapper who goes by the stage name Amerado, has revealed that his motivation to pursue a degree stemmed from his desire to fulfill his late father’s dream of witnessing him graduate.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mzbel on Movement TV, the ‘Kweku Ananse’ crooner, made known that his reason for going back to school was not only to seek enlightenment through education but also to achieve his father’s wish of seeing him make strides and earn a qualification at the tertiary level.

”My father of blessed memory always wanted me to go to school to the highest levels, so I’m fulfilling his wish too,” he said.

The rap sensation who is currently in his second year at the University of Ghana (Legon) studying Political Science and Philosophy, averred that the desire to connect with a tertiary audience also played a significant role in his educational pursuits.

He believes that students form a crucial part of his fan base, and by being a part of their academic community, he can foster a deeper connection and garner their support.

“I am in level 200 at Legon where I study Political Science and Philosophy. I went there because I needed a tertiary audience. Apart from that, I am someone who wants to be enlightened,” he added.

Acknowledging the challenges of juggling school and show business, the renowned crooner expressed gratitude to his making for helping him navigate the complexities, allowing him to gradually balance both aspects of his life.

