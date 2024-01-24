Maadwoaah Set To Tap Into The Global Market With “Salvation Reign”

Maadwoaah, one of the dominant force in the diaspora gospel industry is set to blow the minds of Ghanaians and the world once again with another powerful upcoming song titled ‘Salvation Reign’.

The Contemporary gospel scenes in Ghana have over the few years experienced the springing forth of some vibrant young artistes.

These firebrand artistes are taking the contemporary gospel music in Ghana to a whole new level. They combine musicality with intense spirituality drawing in a whole new followership.

Paramount amongst these vibrant new artistes is, the Inspirational and anointed U.S based Ghanaian Gospel singer, Mary Anoah who is popularly in the industry as Maadwoaah.

Without doubt Maadwoaah has gradually become a household name in the entire music industry in Ghana with consistent release of passionate and spirit filled gospel songs.

“Salvation Reign” promises to be not just any song but one charged up with the electrifying power of the Holy Ghost to transform and deliver, leaving no room for debating how controversial it might sound to the archaic, religious and self-righteous mind.

The new song ‘Salvation Reign’, written by Maadwoaah herself is to stir up a worship anthem on the lips and in the heart of many who will have the opportunity of listening to it.

Maadwoaah has graced Ghanaians with some memorable gospel songs for a while now, and there is no doubt she is going to surprise gospel music lovers with another banger.

The single would be made available very soon via various online music stores.

