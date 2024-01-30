Juggling Music and Family: Ghanaian Reggae Sensation Jupitar on the Difficulties of Balancing Both Worlds – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall sensation, Jupitar, has recently shared insights into the difficulties he faces while trying to juggle his music career with family responsibilities.

Speaking on the “Uncut with D-Black” show, Jupitar highlighted the demanding nature of the music industry, describing it as “suicidal” to pursue music while trying to settle down with a family.

Despite acknowledging the difficulty, he admitted to occasionally compromising to find a balance, although sacrifices are inevitable.

Jupiter emphasized the constant struggle to balance his music career and family responsibilities. He acknowledged the need to make sacrifices to manage both worlds.

“ I try as much as possible to sometimes violate the process. Even if I will come home at ten, I will come home the next morning. I won’t do it often. The balance is quite difficult,” he said.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic