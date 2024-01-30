fbpx
Juggling Music and Family: Ghanaian Reggae Sensation Jupitar on the Difficulties of Balancing Both Worlds

Juggling Music and Family: Ghanaian Reggae Sensation Jupitar on the Difficulties of Balancing Both Worlds - Full Details HERE!
Photo Credit: Jupitar

Ghanaian reggae and dancehall sensation, Jupitar, has recently shared insights into the difficulties he faces while trying to juggle his music career with family responsibilities.

Speaking on the “Uncut with D-Black” show, Jupitar highlighted the demanding nature of the music industry, describing it as “suicidal” to pursue music while trying to settle down with a family.

Despite acknowledging the difficulty, he admitted to occasionally compromising to find a balance, although sacrifices are inevitable.

Jupiter emphasized the constant struggle to balance his music career and family responsibilities. He acknowledged the need to make sacrifices to manage both worlds.

“ I try as much as possible to sometimes violate the process. Even if I will come home at ten, I will come home the next morning. I won’t do it often. The balance is quite difficult,” he said.

