Big News! Black Sherif nominated for NAACP Awards 2024

Black Sherif, the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, has been nominated for the Best Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaboration category at the 55th NAACP Awards, set for Saturday, March 16, 2024.

His nomination comes alongside Dreamville’s American rapper, Bas, and Nigerian producer/singer, Kel-P, for their work on the soundtrack for the 2023 American sports drama film, Creed III.

The winners will be announced during a two-hour live TV special airing on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET and CBS. The NAACP Image Awards recognize outstanding performances in film, television, theatre, music, and literature.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President of Paramount Africa and Peer Lead, BET International, expressed pride in spotlighting black excellence. Black Sherif, who won the Best International Flow award at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, has quickly risen in the music scene, earning global recognition and becoming the second most streamed artist on Audiomack in 2023.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic