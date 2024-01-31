Stonebwoy booked for Island Music Conference 2024

Stonebwoy is set to make a mark at the Island Music Conference 2024 in Kingston on February 22, 2024.

He will be addressing the theme ‘Music is a mission – Stay Woke’ at the event scheduled from February 21st to 25th, 2024.

The dancehall sensation recently dropped his first single of the year, ‘Believe In Africa,’ at the Africa Prosperity Champions Awards held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

The Island Music Conference, founded by Grammy Award-winning singer Shaggy, Sharon Burke, and Judith Bodley, brings together a diverse range of industry professionals including artists, managers, producers, labels, and media personalities.

Stonebwoy’s global reach is evident through collaborations with renowned artists like Keri Wilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Alpha Blondie, and others that have garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious Best International Act: Africa at the BET Awards, multiple Artist of the Year titles at the Ghana Music Awards, and more.

