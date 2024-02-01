Camidoh to perform at AK24 Entertainment’s Gh@67 Live Concert

Get ready for an explosion of music and jubilation as AK24 Entertainment and Snoop Entertainment proudly announce Camidoh as a performer for the GH@67 Live Concert.

This would be the second artiste announced to be performing at the dazzling celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day.

The award-winning Camidoh, who gained worldwide attention with his monster hit track, Sugarcane. Notable songs from him include Adoley and For My Lover.

Scheduled to take place on March 8th, 2024 at The Forum 144 N Wall St, Columbus, OH 43215, the GH@67 Live Concert will girate with pulsating music of Ghanaian origin at the most anticipated concert of the year.

This concert promises a musical journey like no other, catering to every taste and leaving no one in the crowd untouched by its magic.

Celebrate Ghana’s 67th Independence Day with this concert which is a testament to the spirit and soul of Ghana, and the celebration of the nation’s rich cultural heritage and its undeniable influence on the global music stage.

Tickets for the GH@67 Live Concert are selling fast on Eventbrite via https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghana-67-independence-day-celebration-tickets-805235229247.

