KONEKT! Shatta Wale drops tracklist for his highly anticpated album

Shatta Wale has set the music world abuzz with the announcement of his upcoming album, “KONEKT.”

This highly-anticipated project promises to be a masterpiece of Afrobeats music, sparking excitement among fans worldwide. What’s more intriguing is the meaningful acronym behind “KONEKT.”

KONEKT Album Tracklist

As anticipation builds, fans can still preorder the album, eagerly awaiting the magic that “KONEKT” is sure to deliver. The tracklist includes captivating titles like “Real Life,” “Incoming” featuring Tekno, “Holiday,” and more, showcasing Shatta Wale’s diverse musical prowess.

Scheduled for release on February 2, 2024, fans across the globe, including those in the UK, USA, and various cities in Ghana, are gearing up for album listening parties.

With exclusive licensing from Mad Solutions LLC and executive production by Shatta Movement Empire & Bankuli Entertainment, “KONEKT” is poised to make a significant impact on the music scene, solidifying Shatta Wale’s status as one of Africa’s most influential artists.”

