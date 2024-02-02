fbpx
Becca returns for Kwabena Kwabena’s Vita Milk Love Night concert

Becca returns for Kwabena Kwabena's Vita Milk Love Night concert
Photo Credit: Kwabena Kwabena

Becca makes a triumphant return to the stage after nearly four years, joining forces with her music confidant, Kwabena Kwabena, for a night of love and music at the Vita Milk Love Night on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2024.

The event to be held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), promises to be a memorable experience for fans and music lovers alike.

Supported by Prestige Rock, Veeticket, Ghana Tourism Authority, and produced by Image Bureau, the Vita Milk Love Night with Kwabena Kwabena is set to be a night to remember.

Tickets can be purchased by dialing 714700# or by calling 0265140122 or 0243528412 to book a table.

