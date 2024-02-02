fbpx
Big News! Rick Ross to feature Stonebwoy on new project

Big News! Rick Ross to feature Stonebwoy on new project
American rapper Rick Ross has teased an exciting collaboration with Ghanaian Dancehall sensation Stonebwoy in an upcoming project.

In a video shared on his Instagram story alongside Brett Berish, CEO of Sovereign Brands, Rick Ross hinted at plans for a project in Africa featuring a lineup of African artists. Among the mentioned artists are Stonebwoy, Yemi Alade, and Diamond Platnumz.

According to Rick Ross, the project aims to incorporate twelve African artists on the album, promising a diverse and vibrant musical experience.

Meanwhile, rapper Meek Mill has also expressed interest in producing an album with a Nigerian or Ghanaian artist.

Taking to Twitter on January 30, Meek Mill asked for suggestions on potential collaborators, highlighting his rap prowess and eagerness to work with a talented producer.

Rick Ross has hinted at visiting Ghana with Meek Mill again.

