Is Fantana starting a duo with Nadia Nakai?

Is Fantana starting a duo with Nadia Nakai?
Photo Credit: Fantana

Fantana continues to make waves with ‘super moves’, and her latest venture with Zimbabwean-South African rapper Nadia Nakai has fans buzzing.

Both stars from the Netflix reality series “Young, Famous & African,” Nadia Nakai teased their potential music duo on her Instagram page, sparking excitement among their combined 3.6 million followers.

While some fans question the synergy between the two artists, others eagerly anticipate their collaboration, proposing catchy names like “Bad&Boujee” and “NaFanta” for the new DJ duo.

In a memorable episode of “Young, Famous & African,” Fantana boldly claimed her title as Ghana’s top female dancehall artist.

Fantana, also known as Francine Nyanko Koffie, has established herself as one of Africa’s leading female Afrobeat and Afropop artists, further solidifying her place in the music industry.

