Talented Artist Addytan Releases His First Single For 2024 Titled ‘Forever’ – Listen NOW!

Addytan, talented Ghanaian artist, has released his first single in 2024 dubbed Forever

The diverse musician, who has been dubbed an expectational talent, discusses love in a unique way in his new track, ‘Forever’.

According to the brilliant artist in his new track ‘Forever’, he feels everyone deserves pure and real love as it was inspired by the affection he gets around, and goes on to talk about his high school love story.

Teeblayz created and mastered this magnificent masterpiece.

