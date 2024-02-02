fbpx
Top Stories

The Akwaaba EP From Mr S is Officially Out Now! – Listen HERE

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
The Akwaaba EP From Mr S is Officially Out Now! - Listen HERE
Photo Credit: Mr S

Ghanaian artist MR. S has just dropped a new EP titled ‘AKWAABA’ and it has been making waves in the music industry.

The EP features five songs including ‘Body Fire’, ‘Ur Love’ featuring Cabum, ‘Let me know’ featuring V2G, ‘Go Low’ and ‘Me ndaadawo’ featuring Amerado. 

One standout song on the EP is ‘Ur Love’ featuring Cabum, which has been gaining traction on radio stations and streaming platforms. Another song to look out for is ‘Me ndaadawo’ featuring Amerado, which showcases MR. S’s lyrical prowess and storytelling abilities.

Production credit for ‘AKWAABA’ goes to O Music, Jay Beat, Harpsi Beat, and Ital Music, who have perfectly complemented MR. S’s vision for the EP.

The combination of top-notch production and MR. S’s raw talent has resulted in a cohesive and impressive body of work that is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.

With its blend of Afrobeats, dancehall, and hip-hop influences, ‘AKWAABA’ is a testament to MR. S’s ability to push boundaries and create music that transcends genres.

‘AKWAABA’ is a strong offering from MR. S and a testament to his growth and evolution as an artist. The EP is a testament to his dedication to his craft and his willingness to experiment with new sounds and styles.

With its infectious beats and catchy hooks, ‘AKWAABA’ is bound to be a hit among fans of African music and beyond.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Week #22: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #22: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

4th June 2018
Week #21: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #21: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

28th May 2018
Week #19: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #19: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

14th May 2018
Week #18: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #18: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

7th May 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 3: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 2: Ghana Music Top 10

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker