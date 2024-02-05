Multiple award winning musician Bisa Kdei is making a very huge impact not only in the music industry but also in the realm of luxury travel.

In a surprising turn of events, Bisa Kdei has been frequently spotted aboard private jets, elevating his status currently as the only Ghanaian musician known for such opulent travels.

Videos started circulating on social media showing Bisa Kdei’s jet-setting lifestyle when he was seen cruising in private jets across the United States.

Experience luxury with Bisa Kdei’s jet-setting Lifestyle

The height of Bisa Kdei’s Private Jet journey lifted when he was booked to perform in Equatorial Guinea last weekend. Instead of going for the customary commercial flight, the artist chose to take his entire live band, including Grammy award-winning Joshua, on a private jet to perform

This move not only solidifies Bisa Kdei’s reputation as a trendsetter but also flying his entire live band on a private jet is a huge testament to his dedication to providing a unique and unforgettable experience for his fans and music lovers.

Also, the decision to travel by private jet speaks really well about Bisa K’deis success, global reputation and recognition since private jets are often associated with luxury and exclusivity, reserved for the elite few.

While some may view the “Mansa” hitmaker’s love for private jets as an extra cost, many might see it as a commercial move to enhance his brand and elevate the perception of Ghanaian musicians on the international stage.

