fbpx
Top Stories

Fameye Regrets Undervaluing Ghana Music Awards; Readies First ‘Only You’ Single of 2024 – More HERE!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 4 hours ago
Fameye Regrets Undervaluing Ghana Music Awards; Readies First 'Only You' Single of 2024 - More HERE!
Photo Credit: Fameye

Ghanaian singer Fameye, expressing regret for undervaluing the Ghana Music Awards in comparison to other awards schemes, is gearing up to release his first musical project of the year titled ‘Only You’ on February 11, 2024.

Produced by the talented Liquidbeatz, this single promises to blend Fameye’s unique lyrical flair with deep emotional resonance, captivating audiences once again.

‘Only You’ emerges as a narrative where Fameye engages in a candid conversation with the divine. Through his lyrics, he seeks not just assistance but also guidance to navigate the daily hurdles of life.

The song is a testament to Fameye’s reliance on spiritual strength and direction, highlighting a universal theme of seeking divine support in times of uncertainty.

He acknowledges the challenges that life presents and recognizes that without a higher power, overcoming these obstacles may seem impossible. His plea for God’s constant presence in our lives serves as a powerful call for never-ending support and guidance.

Moreover, ‘Only You’ acts as a beacon of hope and faith for Fameye’s audience. He encourages his listeners to foster a deep-seated trust in God, rather than placing their faith in the hands of fellow humans who are prone to falter.

The song’s message aims to inspire a collective shift towards spiritual reliance, advocating for a life led and sustained by faith.

Furthermore, Ghanaian singer Fameye has expressed regret for undervaluing the Ghana Music Awards compared to other awards schemes.

His statement comes in the wake of the recently held Grammys which has sparked a lot of controversies.

Fameye admitted, “I made a mistake for not putting Ghana music Awards ahead of any other Award scheme in the world growing up as an artiste. I can explain if I’m been interviewed properly.”

Meanwhile, Fameye is preparing to drop his first single of the year, ‘Only You,’ on February 11, 2024.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

G-Story by Kofi Mole feat. Fameye

Audio: G-Story by Kofi Mole feat. Fameye

14th July 2023
Fameye visits & showers gifts on biggest fan who named newborn after him

Fameye visits & showers gifts on biggest fan who named newborn after him

13th July 2023
Affairs by Kirani Ayat & Fameye feat. Pure Akan

Audio: Affairs by Kirani Ayat & Fameye feat. Pure Akan

20th April 2023
Video: Color Of My Liquor by Twitch 4EVA feat. Fameye

Video: Color Of My Liquor by Twitch 4EVA feat. Fameye

17th April 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 3: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker