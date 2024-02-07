Busta Rhymes announces plans to visit Ghana in 2024

Busta Rhymes, the dynamic American rapper known for his electrifying performances who was in Ghana 14 years ago, has announced plans to visit Ghana in 2024.

The buzz from Grammy weekend may be fading, but exciting news is still emerging.

In a recent interview with Ghana’s Berla Mundi, the Grammy-nominated artist couldn’t contain his excitement about the upcoming trip and the opportunity to connect with his fans on the African continent.

Ghanaian fans are eagerly anticipating Busta Rhymes’ arrival, with social media buzzing with excitement.

The prospect of witnessing the legendary rapper’s live performance in their homeland has sparked a frenzy among fans, setting the stage for an unforgettable event.

