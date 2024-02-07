Fameye drops first music release of the year ‘Only You’ – Listen NOW

Fameye has released his first musical project of the year ‘Only You’ produced by the talented, Liquidbeatz,

This single promises to blend Fameye’s unique lyrical flair with deep emotional resonance, captivating audiences once again.

‘Only You’ emerges as a narrative where Fameye engages in a candid conversation with the divine. Through his lyrics, he seeks not just assistance but also guidance to navigate the daily hurdles of life.

The song is a testament to Fameye’s reliance on spiritual strength and direction, highlighting a universal theme of seeking divine support in times of uncertainty.

He acknowledges the challenges that life presents and recognizes that without a higher power, overcoming these obstacles may seem impossible.

His plea for God’s constant presence in our lives serves as a powerful call for never-ending support and guidance.

Moreover, ‘Only You’ acts as a beacon of hope and faith for Fameye’s audience. He encourages his listeners to foster a deep-seated trust in God, rather than placing their faith in the hands of fellow humans who are prone to falter.

The song’s message aims to inspire a collective shift towards spiritual reliance, advocating for a life led and sustained by faith. ‘Only You’ is available on all digital streaming platforms here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic