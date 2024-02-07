Jude Kofie get nominated for 2023 Pianote Awards

Jude Kofie, a talented pianist from Ghana currently residing in the USA, has been nominated for the Most Inspiring Pianist of the Year award at the 2023 Pianote Awards.

Despite being only 12 years old, Kofie has made a significant impact with his remarkable piano skills.

Born with autism and a heart defect, Kofie’s journey gained widespread attention when a piano tuner recognized his exceptional talent and gifted him a piano. His story went viral, leading to appearances on The Kelly Clarkson Show and a mentorship with Jason Halbert, Kelly Clarkson’s music director, who is also on the autism spectrum.

Kofie’s achievements have earned him recognition, including the Heroes Award at HollyRod Foundation’s DesignCare Gala.

Now, he is nominated for this prestigious award, showcasing the resilience and talent of individuals overcoming challenges.

Voting for the Pianote Awards starts from February 5th to 9th, 2024, with winners being announced at the live show on March 14th, 2024.

This event celebrates the diverse talents of keyboardists worldwide, highlighting their contributions to the piano community.

