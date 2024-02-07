Stonebwoy’s team paid more than GH¢70,000 for Accra Stadium concert

Amidst a whirlwind of controversy, Chief Stylz, the manager of Stonebwoy, refutes claims made by the National Sports Authority (NSA) regarding the rental fee for the Accra Sports Stadium.

Disputing NSA Director General Peter Twumasi’s assertion of a GH¢70,000 payment for Stonebwoy’s 5th Dimension concert on December 22, 2023 during a committee session on February 5, Chief Stylz maintains that the actual payment exceeded the reported amount.

However, he refrains from divulging specific figures due to ongoing scrutiny by the Public Accounts Committee. Speaking on Hitz FM’s U Say Wetin show on February 6, Chief Stylz sheds light on his role in negotiating and facilitating the stadium rental, citing contractual obligations as the reason for withholding detailed information.

"We paid more than GHS 70,000 to the National Sports Authority for our #BhimConcert". – Chief Stylz Stonebwoy's manager on #Usaywetin. pic.twitter.com/MpkbdlZmyC — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) February 6, 2024

This discrepancy emerges amidst the Public Accounts Committee’s probe into NSA operations, casting doubt on the accuracy of the disclosed stadium rental fee. Chief Stylz’s claim of a payment surpassing GH¢70,000 adds complexity to the discussion, challenging the NSA’s revenue generation strategy.

In December last year, Stonebwoy etched his name in music history as 1GAD mesmerized a massive crowd at the 40,000-capacity sports stadium during the star-studded 2023 edition of the BHIM Festival.

Stonebwoy has announced plans to expand the popular BHIM Concert into a multi-day cultural and music celebration next year. The concert has solidified its position as arguably Ghana’s largest artist-led music festival, consistently drawing substantial attendance and marking a highlight on the music festival calendar.

