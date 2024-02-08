Elvis Bentil Unveils A Testament to Divine Protection and Faith on Latest Gospel Single “Makokyem” (My Shield) – Listen/Watch NOW!

Ghanaian Gospel artist Elvis Bentil, known by his stage name Elvis Bentil, has emerged as a beacon of hope in the vibrant landscape of Ghanaian Gospel music as evidenced by his latest single, Makokyem.

With over seven years in the ministry, Elvis Bentil’s journey is marked by unwavering faith and a deep commitment to sharing the message of hope through his music.

Born and raised in Accra, Elvis Bentil’s passion for music and ministry blossomed during his time at Mfantsipim Senior High School and later, at the University of Cape Coast, where he pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Science.

His academic journey continued with the completion of a Master’s in Education, further enriching his knowledge and understanding of the world.

While studying at the University of Cape Coast, Elvis Bentil discovered his calling in ministry through his involvement in the Mass Choir and Mass Drama department.

In 2017, he took on the role of music director for Family Vine of AGCM (Assemblies of God Campus Ministry), solidifying his dedication to serving God through music.

Elvis Bentil’s latest single, “Makokyem,” holds a special significance in his heart, serving as a testimony to God’s divine protection and deliverance in his life.

The song originated from a moment of profound worship, where Elvis found solace amidst life’s challenges. Inspired by the Holy Spirit, “Makokyem” embodies the essence of unwavering faith and serves as a reminder of God’s faithfulness in times of trial.

Reflecting on the song’s creation, Elvis Bentil shares, “Makokyem holds a special place in my heart as it is a testimony of how God delivered me from the brink of death and countless daily struggles.

This song reflects my unshakable faith and serves as a reminder of God’s unwavering protection and rescue in my life.”

With its powerful message of hope and faith, “Makokyem” is poised to resonate with listeners who have faced their own battles.

Elvis Bentil invites audiences to join him in sharing the transformative message of “Makokyem” and spreading the light of faith and encouragement to all who hear it.

“Makokyem” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Join Elvis Bentil in sharing the message of hope and faith through this uplifting and inspiring single.

Follow Elvis Bentil on Social Media:

Listen/Follow/Subscribe to Elvis Now:

About Elvis Bentil:

Elvis Bentil, also known as Isaac Elvis Bentil, is a Ghanaian Gospel artist and educator based in Accra. With over seven years in the ministry, Elvis Bentil is known for his unwavering faith and dedication to sharing the message of hope through his music.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Science from the University of Cape Coast and a Master’s in Education from the same institution. Currently serving as a Biology teacher at his alma mater, Mfantsipim Senior High School, Elvis Bentil continues to inspire audiences with his powerful music and testimony of God’s faithfulness.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic