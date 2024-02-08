Ghanaian footballer – Joseph Paintsil releases Valentine’s Day track

Despite the Ghana Black Stars’ recent setback in the 2023 African Cup of Nations, Ghanaians are rallying behind midfielder Joseph Paintsil‘s new Valentine’s Day song.

Titled “Without You,” the track was dropped on February 2, 2024, and is now available on various music streaming platforms with the music premiering on 12th February 2024.

Joseph Paintsil, also known by his stage name Joe Paintsil, has unveiled a new song just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Social media users have been sharing snippets of the track, praising the footballer’s musical abilities and the song’s captivating melody.

Joseph Paintsil, a key player for the Black Stars, continues to pursue his passion for music with the release of his second single, “Yaa Se.” Following the success of his debut track, “Kotosa,” which gained widespread popularity in the Ghanaian music scene in December 2022.

