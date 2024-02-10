S3nti sets the ball rolling with debut ‘Toxic Love’ single – Watch/Listen NOW!

Ghanaian singer and performer S3nti (Real name Abena Serwaa Eno S3nti Frempong) is out with her debut single titled Toxic Love.

Toxic Love, produced by The Gentleman, is a single that discusses the toxic nature of certain love situations. Stream Toxic Love here.

“From my perspective and how I wrote it , It talks about the hope someone would cling on to when in love with the wrong person,” S3nti shared.

The song is a wake up call to people dating the wrong people to leave and move on.

‘Being attached or in love with someone who doesn’t see your worth or is emotionally unavailable or abuses you in any form and still clinging on to hope or still trying to change their mind,’ She adds.

“Situations like that aren’t talked about enough. No one really talks about the process of denial before realization and healing sets in.”

Although Toxic Love is S3nti’s debut, she has been building her career as a Live Musician. She has performed on several stages leaving the audience always wanting more. Aside from that, she is also a Physician Assistant.

S3nti is a name to look out for as one of the top emerging talents coming out of Ghana, and Toxic Love is her first gift to music lovers because everyone deserves love and to be loved by the right person.

Stream Toxic Love by S3nti.

About S3nti

Abena Serwaah Eno S3nti Frempong, professionally known as S3nti, a talented live musician with a broad range of musical influences.

With seven years of experience in the live music scene, S3nti specializes in Afro Pop, Highlife, Lovers Rock, R&B, and describes it as Afro-fusion.

She exudes the true spirit of an African Queen and captivates the audiences with her exceptional skills

S3nti is undeniably one of the emerging stars in Africa, commanding the band with ease, delivering great stage performances, and her powerful, soothing voice, which she calls Gyatabaa.

She is poised take on any music market. S3nti it’s not only a professional musician but also a physician assistant. She is an alumna of Central university and St Roses senior high school.

Social Media

X f/ Twitter & IG : @S3ntigh

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic