Get ready for ‘Krom Ay3 Shi’ by Jadu feat. Strongman, JFK, and Ujean Allday

Jadu, is gearing up for the launch of a highly anticipated single, “Krom Ay3 Shi” scheduled for release on February 16.

This upcoming track will showcase a collaboration with esteemed artists Strongman, JFK, and Ujean Allday.

Krom Ay3 Shi’

Fans can expect an exciting and dynamic blend of musical talents, as these artists join forces to create a memorable and impactful song.

The release promises to captivate audiences with its unique sound and lyrical prowess as they address every aspect of life when you struggling to make it.

Stay tuned for an unforgettable musical experience as Jadu, Strongman, JFK, and Ujean Allday come together to deliver a single that is set to make waves in the music industry.

Jadu who hinted on releasing an EP in 2024 closed 2023 with a song titled “Your Love”.

To keep up with Jadu, follow him on all social media platforms @jadumuzik.

