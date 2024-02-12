Good Samaritan! Shatta Wale to support Moesha and Funny Face

In a recent video circulating on Facebook, Shatta Wale, the renowned Ghanaian musician, has made an unexpected yet generous announcement.

The “On God” hitmaker has pledged his support to two prominent figures in the Ghanaian entertainment industry: presenter, actress, and model Moesha Budong, and the beloved comic actor and musician Funny Face.

With his characteristic charisma, Shatta Wale revealed his plans to assist Moesha and Funny Face, citing his abundant resources as a means to uplift them.

“I’ve got a fleet of cars that bring in substantial income for me each week,” he disclosed in the video. Rather than simply offering financial aid, Shatta Wale expressed his intention to provide tangible support by gifting each celebrity a car.

Shatta Wale outlined his unique proposal, explaining that he would entrust Moesha and Funny Face with the vehicles for a period of six months.

During this time, they would have the opportunity to utilize the cars to generate income for themselves. His reasoning behind this gesture was simple yet profound: by investing in their entrepreneurial endeavors, he believed the duo could secure a stable source of revenue.

Remarkably, Shatta Wale shared insights into the earning potential of these vehicles, citing daily sales ranging from 800 to 1200 Ghana cedis. He emphasized his belief that this income stream, if sustained weekly, could significantly benefit Moesha and Funny Face.

In essence, Shatta Wale’s gesture symbolized not only his commitment to supporting his fellow entertainers but also his belief in empowering them to achieve financial independence.

With his generosity, he hoped to pave the way for a brighter future for Moesha, Funny Face, and the Ghanaian entertainment industry as a whole.

