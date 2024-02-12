King Promise’s spectacular weekend: MOBO Awards, Shallipopi Concert, and more

This past weekend was nothing short of spectacular for King Promise, the man of the moment.

Amidst his soaring success, he embarked on an exciting journey across the pond to the United Kingdom for the MOBO Awards.

After his performance with Camidoh at the MOBO Awards, King Promise graced Shallipopi’s concert with his presence, much to the delight of the audience.

As Shallipopi took the stage by storm, he stunned fans by inviting King Promise to join him, igniting the crowd with their electrifying performance of “Terminator.” Before exiting the stage, Shallipopi did the ‘pluto dance challenge’ with King Promise which got the crowd yearning for more.

However, King Promise’s weekend escapades didn’t end there. The following day, he made a special visit to West Ham United’s attacking midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, ahead of their highly anticipated match against Arsenal.

It was a gesture of camaraderie and support, showcasing King Promise’s versatility beyond the realm of music.



As King Promise continues to captivate audiences both at home and abroad, his journey to stardom only promises to shine brighter with each passing day.

With Terminator’s irresistible beats and infectious melody, this blockbuster hit has earned its rightful place on playlists worldwide. If you have an appreciation for quality music, “Terminator” is a must-add to your rotation.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic