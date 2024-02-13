fbpx
Top Stories

Addytan’s Latest Promotional Pictures Showcase His Fashionable Side – PHOTOS

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 40 seconds ago
Addytan's Latest Promotional Pictures Showcase His Fashionable Side - PHOTOS
Photo Credit: Addytan

Addytan, Ghana’s talented and fast-rising singer, released new promotional pictures.

The gifted artist, who recently released his debut single for 2024 — ‘Forever’ — appeared fashionable and suave in his freshly released promotional photos. 

He was seen wearing an all-black shirt and jeans, paired with white Nike sneakers with red accents and a white shade, giving him a superb fashion sense. 

In other photos, he was wearing the same black shirt and jeans, with braided hair and a chain, proving to the public that he is not only a skilled artist but also a fashionista. 

Addytan, born Addy Nii Tettey Antiaye, released his forever single on February 2nd, 2024, letting the world know that he believes everyone deserves pure and genuine love, which was inspired by the adoration he receives, and then discusses his high school love story.  

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 40 seconds ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Forever (Remix) by Gyakie feat. Omah Lay

Video: Forever (Remix) by Gyakie feat. Omah Lay

25th March 2021
Forever (Remix) by Gyakie feat. Omah Lay

Audio: Forever (Remix) by Gyakie feat. Omah Lay

19th March 2021
Gyakie makes a 'Godly' move for Omah Lay on remix of hit single; Forever

Gyakie makes a ‘Godly’ move for Omah Lay on remix of hit single; Forever

17th March 2021
Forever by Gyakie

Video: Forever by Gyakie

5th March 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker