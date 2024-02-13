fbpx
Hard guy Jay Bahd gets all romantic on latest Valentine banger; Ghetto Love!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Hard guy Jay Bahd gets all romantic on latest Valentine banger; Ghetto Love!
Photo Credit: Jay Bahd

Ghanaian singer Jay Bahd is out with a new single titled; Ghetto Love. 

As we enter the season of love, the Youth President Jay Bahd, shows his lover boy side with this new single.  

Unlike the usual love stories shared, this one is about Love brewed in the Ghetto. Even Demon deserves love, as Jay Bahd talks about love, sexual attraction, and the complexities it comes with. 

Ghetto love is a fusion of HipLife and Dancehall rhythm which exhibits the phase of Jay Bahd artistic capabilities the general public is yet to see. 

The song talks about love in our ghetto settings and how love can be expressed in different forms and shapes. 

Usually during the season of love; (Valentine) all we think about is buying expensive gifts and doing crazy things to express our love to our partners but sometimes just the little things are more important to express the love and affection we have for our partners.

Fans of Jay Bahd, should expect to see a side of Jay Bahd that they rarely see. 

Listen to Ghetto Love by Jay Bahd here.

