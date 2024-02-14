Experience Medikal undeniable charisma in new Vals Day freestyle

From surprising Fella Makafui with a romantic getaway in a plush apartment back in 2019 to dropping a fiery freestyle video on his Instagram page yesterday, Medikal‘s keeping fans engaged.

It seems like Medikal is keeping the surprises coming!

The recent freestyle video, shared on Medikal’s Instagram page, showcases his funny lines, lyrical prowess, and undeniable charisma.

With each verse, he effortlessly commands attention, leaving listeners eagerly anticipating what’s next from the talented rapper.

Medikal even issued a challenge to his followers in the freestyle video: “Tag a single person and run.” It’s a playful nod to his mischievous side.

