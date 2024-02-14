Introducing the Rap Attack Music contest on BeSocial!

BeSocial, known for its innovative content creation, is excited to announce the “Rap Attack Contest,” inviting underground rap, Hip-life, and hip-hop artists to showcase their talents on a global scale.

More than just a competition, Rap Attack is a platform for emerging artists to shine, offering a chance for recognition and exposure.

With prizes ranging from $1,000 to $250, the contest promises high stakes and enticing rewards, including a 1-year BeSocial brand deal for the winner.

Starting February 22, 2024, artists can submit their original music videos on BeSocial, competing in knockout-style rounds determined by community engagement.

Photo Credit: BeSocial

Beyond prizes, Rap Attack embodies BeSocial’s commitment to supporting creativity and providing opportunities for undiscovered talent in the African music scene.

Join us on this journey from underground to international recognition. Download BeSocial, create an account, and be part of the Rap Attack Contest!

