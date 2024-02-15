High Court dismisses Mantse Aryeequaye’s case against Obrafour & Hammer

The recent court case involving Ghanaian rapper Obrafour and music producer Da’ Hammer, initiated by Mantse Aryeequaye, the visionary behind the renowned Chalewote Street Art Festival, has taken an unexpected turn.

The High Court has dismissed the case, citing a breach of court rules. As a result, Mantse has been fined GHS 10,000.

The legal dispute stemmed from allegations that Obrafour and Da’ve’ Hammer claimed exclusive ownership of the iconic phrase ‘killer cut blood,’ featured in Obrafour’s hit single ‘Oye Ohene Remix.’

Mantse Aryeequaye contested this claim, asserting his intellectual property rights over the adlib.

The court’s decision to dismiss the case and impose fines underscores the complexities of intellectual property disputes within the Ghanaian music industry.

