Revealed! The White Lady that Snatched Reggy Zippy’s Heart Away from his Divorced Ghanaian Wife – More Here!

Ghanaian artist Reggie Zippy, renowned as one half of the dynamic duo ‘Reggie & Bollie,’ is embarking on a new chapter following his recent separation from his wife and mother of his three children, Edith Ward.

Despite facing challenges in connecting with his kids post-divorce, Reggie recently shared a significant moment on social media.

During Valentine’s Day, he introduced his new girlfriend, expressing gratitude for the happiness she brings into his life, saying, “Meet my beautiful valentine,

She is the reason why I was happy yesterday, today and tomorrow. Babe, I am still getting used to your Bonnie and Clyde type of love. #HappyValentinesDay”

