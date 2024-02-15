fbpx
Top Stories

Revealed! The White Lady that Snatched Reggy Zippy’s Heart Away from his Divorced Ghanaian Wife – More Here!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 16 hours ago
Revealed! The White Lady that Snatched Reggy Zippy's Heart Away from his Divorced Ghanaian Wife - More Here!
Photo Credit: Reggy Zippy

Ghanaian artist Reggie Zippy, renowned as one half of the dynamic duo ‘Reggie & Bollie,’ is embarking on a new chapter following his recent separation from his wife and mother of his three children, Edith Ward.

Despite facing challenges in connecting with his kids post-divorce, Reggie recently shared a significant moment on social media.

During Valentine’s Day, he introduced his new girlfriend, expressing gratitude for the happiness she brings into his life, saying, “Meet my beautiful valentine,

She is the reason why I was happy yesterday, today and tomorrow. Babe, I am still getting used to your Bonnie and Clyde type of love. #HappyValentinesDay”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 16 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sobolo by Stonebwoy feat. The Bhim Band

2020 Week 17: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

26th April 2020
Sobolo by Stonebwoy feat. The Bhim Band

2020 Week 16: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

19th April 2020
Sobolo by Stonebwoy feat. The Bhim Band

2020 Week 15: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

12th April 2020

Reggie N Bollie out with Ghana’s potential COVID19 official awareness campaign song; Coromental

7th April 2020

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 4: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker