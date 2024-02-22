fbpx
Top Stories

Asantehene Lauds Diana Hamilton for Gospel Music Impact Ahead of Awake Experience Kumasi Edition – More HERE!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 11 seconds ago
Asantehene Lauds Diana Hamilton for Gospel Music Impact Ahead of Awake Experience Kumasi Edition - More HERE!
Photo Credit: Diana Hamilton

His Majesty, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has praised the acclaimed Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter, Diana Antwi Hamilton, for her notable contributions to the advancement of the Ghanaian gospel music community.

In a gesture that underscores the recognition of talent and positive impact within the entertainment landscape, the Asantehene lauded the ‘Adom ‘Adom Hitmaker for her remarkable musical journey when she paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The king admonished her to remain steadfast and submissive in the music industry. He further invited Diana Hamilton to perform at his upcoming 25th-anniversary celebration musical concert and his birthday party.

The gospel diva and Enterprise Life supported the Asantehene’s drive to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital with GHS20,000.

Diana Hamilton, a multiple award-winning gospel singer, has consistently delivered soul-stirring and spiritually uplifting music that resonates with audiences across Ghana and beyond.

The Asantehene’s commendation not only acknowledges Hamilton’s artistic prowess but also emphasizes the importance of gospel music in fostering cultural and spiritual development.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 11 seconds ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Old School Mash Up by Diana Hamilton

Video: Old School Mash Up by Diana Hamilton

20th January 2023
Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif

2023 Week 2: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

15th January 2023
Konongo Zongo by Black Sherif

2023 Week 1: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

8th January 2023
Nhyira Nkoaa by Diana Hamilton

Video: Nhyira Nkoaa by Diana Hamilton

3rd January 2023

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 7: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker