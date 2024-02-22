Asantehene Lauds Diana Hamilton for Gospel Music Impact Ahead of Awake Experience Kumasi Edition – More HERE!

His Majesty, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has praised the acclaimed Ghanaian gospel singer and songwriter, Diana Antwi Hamilton, for her notable contributions to the advancement of the Ghanaian gospel music community.

In a gesture that underscores the recognition of talent and positive impact within the entertainment landscape, the Asantehene lauded the ‘Adom ‘Adom Hitmaker for her remarkable musical journey when she paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The king admonished her to remain steadfast and submissive in the music industry. He further invited Diana Hamilton to perform at his upcoming 25th-anniversary celebration musical concert and his birthday party.

The gospel diva and Enterprise Life supported the Asantehene’s drive to renovate the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital with GHS20,000.

Diana Hamilton, a multiple award-winning gospel singer, has consistently delivered soul-stirring and spiritually uplifting music that resonates with audiences across Ghana and beyond.

The Asantehene’s commendation not only acknowledges Hamilton’s artistic prowess but also emphasizes the importance of gospel music in fostering cultural and spiritual development.

