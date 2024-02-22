Fameye’s Painful Heartbreak Experience: Spending GHS 3000 in One Night, Tears, Booze & a Deep Sleep! – Full Details HERE!

Renowned Ghanaian artist, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, professionally recognized as Fameye, has candidly shared his personal journey dealing with heartbreak, offering insights into the emotional turmoil that accompanied this difficult period in his life.

The ‘Praise’ hitmaker, while speaking in an exclusive interview with Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM, confessed to experiencing multiple heart breaks. According to him, women break his heart because of how much he cares for them.

The renowned rapper further narrated how a breakup with one of his ex-girlfriends caused him to spend over 3,000 Cedis in one night. He made known the sad event happened on a day that was supposed to be a celebratory one.

Fameye said he received the news after he had been paid for a show in Winneba and was looking forward to enjoying the fruit of his labour. But after receiving the devastating news of the breakup, he said the shock led to him shaving off his locks that night.

As if that was not enough, he went on a spending spree, blowing all the money he made from the gig in Winneba in one night.

“It was a painful experience. I remember it was in Winneba, I had just come back from a show, that was before I even made it big, I was paid 3,000 cedis and I had gone to see her, that was when she broke up with me. I even gave her 50 Cedis out of the 3,000.

“I cut off my rasta and then I just went to my room to sleep,” he said.

Fameye then revealed that he had to go for consolation from a female friend but was still in pain, so he decided to visit a bar with some friends where he spent his entire earnings on drinks,

”I later went to Winnifred (an old classmate of mine) where I broke down and poured my heart out to her. She slowly consoled me and raised my spirits.

But I still wasn’t ok so I went with some friends to a pub where I spent all my money on drinks and kebab to prove that I wasn’t hurt. By the time I got home, the entire three thousand cedis was gone,” he said.

The multiple-award-winning singer went on to advised his followers to be cautious and guard their hearts when in relationships.

“Broken heart is not easy, I’ve noticed that If you put all your heart into loving a woman, it’s very risky. So be careful in relationships,” he said.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic