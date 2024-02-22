fbpx
Top Stories

New Update! Hajia 4Reall’s US law firm speaks after judgment

Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Hajia4Reall
Photo Credit: Hajia 4Reall

Hajia 4Reall‘s legal representatives in the United States, Elena Fast, Esq. and Michael Perkins, Esq. from The Fast Law Firm P.C., issued a statement following Mona Faiz Montrage’s recent court judgment.

Hajia 4Reall, represented by the aforementioned lawyers, pleaded guilty for her involvement in laundering money from a series of romance scams.

“In May 2023, Ms. Montrage voluntarily boarded the flight from Heathrow to JFK to face the criminal case in the Southern District of New York. At that time, she took the first step to closing that chapter of her life. Today, she took responsibility for her bank accounts being used to receive funds from illicit conduct that ended in 2019.

Ms. Montrage’s plea does not define her as a person and is not reflective of the individual she is today. Ms. Montrage is thankful for the support of her fans, family and legal team throughout this process”, released made by Elena Fast, Esq. and Michael Perkins, Esq.

Additionally, she agreed to forfeit $2,164,758.41 and make restitution for the same amount. Her sentencing is scheduled to be conducted by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty at a later date.

Despite this legal matter, Hajia 4Reall, known for her musical talents, has garnered numerous awards and nominations within the Ghanaian music industry.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Nii Atakora Mensah, Ghana Music

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 7: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 6: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown 2024 Week 5: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker